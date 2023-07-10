Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) last year’s performance of -93.08% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) on July 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.1145, plunging -2.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1155 and dropped to $0.11 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. Within the past 52 weeks, MOBQ’s price has moved between $0.04 and $2.47.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 61.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 82.90%. With a float of $19.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.81 million.

The firm has a total of 14 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.92, operating margin of -176.18, and the pretax margin is -193.47.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Advertising Agencies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is 32.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -193.47 while generating a return on equity of -554.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66

Technical Analysis of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Mobiquity Technologies Inc., MOBQ], we can find that recorded value of 4.43 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s (MOBQ) raw stochastic average was set at 13.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 137.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 181.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1636, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5728. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1137. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1173. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1192. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1082, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1063. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1027.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.90 million based on 24,602K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,170 K and income totals -8,060 K. The company made 130 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,720 K in sales during its previous quarter.