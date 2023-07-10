NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) with a beta value of 1.22 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on July 07, 2023, with NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) stock priced at $5.00, up 5.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.40 and dropped to $5.00 before settling in for the closing price of $5.03. NAAS’s price has ranged from $2.75 to $12.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -37.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -227.50%. With a float of $58.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $219.70 million.

The firm has a total of 311 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.64, operating margin of -2658.87, and the pretax margin is -6063.21.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -6073.83 while generating a return on equity of -3,406.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -227.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.57% during the next five years compared to 24.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NaaS Technology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 71.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.02

Technical Analysis of NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NaaS Technology Inc., NAAS], we can find that recorded value of 0.91 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, NaaS Technology Inc.’s (NAAS) raw stochastic average was set at 14.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.64. The third major resistance level sits at $5.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.68.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.12 billion, the company has a total of 223,198K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,460 K while annual income is -817,340 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,270 K while its latest quarter income was -15,970 K.