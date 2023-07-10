New Gold Inc. (NGD) 20 Days SMA touches -4.72%: The odds favor the bear

New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $1.03, down -1.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.09 and dropped to $1.03 before settling in for the closing price of $1.06. Over the past 52 weeks, NGD has traded in a range of $0.61-$1.48.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 250.00%. With a float of $680.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $682.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1566 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.29, operating margin of -2.57, and the pretax margin is -10.78.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of New Gold Inc. is 0.35%, while institutional ownership is 60.90%.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -11.01 while generating a return on equity of -6.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 250.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 2.78% growth over the previous five years of trading.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at New Gold Inc.’s (NGD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New Gold Inc. (NGD)

Looking closely at New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD), its last 5-days average volume was 2.33 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, New Gold Inc.’s (NGD) raw stochastic average was set at 33.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2168, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0755. However, in the short run, New Gold Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0767. Second resistance stands at $1.1133. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9933. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9567.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 955.90 million has total of 684,275K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 604,400 K in contrast with the sum of -66,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 201,600 K and last quarter income was -31,800 K.