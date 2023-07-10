NIO Inc. (NIO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 7,143 M

July 07, 2023, NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) trading session started at the price of $9.75, that was 4.50% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.09 and dropped to $9.66 before settling in for the closing price of $9.56. A 52-week range for NIO has been $7.00 – $23.28.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -32.30%. With a float of $1.42 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.65 billion.

In an organization with 26763 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.78, operating margin of -32.94, and the pretax margin is -29.19.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -29.55 while generating a return on equity of -48.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NIO Inc. (NIO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.47

Technical Analysis of NIO Inc. (NIO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 59.93 million. That was better than the volume of 49.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, NIO Inc.’s (NIO) raw stochastic average was set at 79.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.41. However, in the short run, NIO Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.17. Second resistance stands at $10.34. The third major resistance level sits at $10.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.31.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Key Stats

There are 1,669,006K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.13 billion. As of now, sales total 7,143 M while income totals -2,070 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,555 M while its last quarter net income were -688,910 K.