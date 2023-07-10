Search
Zack King
No matter how cynical the overall market is, Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) performance over the last week is recorded -1.76%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $3.30, down -12.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.4434 and dropped to $3.069 before settling in for the closing price of $0.59. Over the past 52 weeks, ACST has traded in a range of $0.34-$0.99.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -256.80%. With a float of $35.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.96 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 32 employees.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.49 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by -$0.38. This company achieved a return on equity of -48.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -256.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Acasti Pharma Inc.’s (ACST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)

Looking closely at Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST), its last 5-days average volume was 0.32 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Acasti Pharma Inc.’s (ACST) raw stochastic average was set at 40.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5132, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5326. However, in the short run, Acasti Pharma Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5588. Second resistance stands at $0.5975. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6212. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4964, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4727. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4340.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 26.50 million has total of 44,613K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -42,430 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -29,090 K.

