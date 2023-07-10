No matter how cynical the overall market is, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) performance over the last week is recorded -4.80%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $20.19, up 0.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.25 and dropped to $19.945 before settling in for the closing price of $19.88. Over the past 52 weeks, AU has traded in a range of $11.94-$30.26.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -52.30%. With a float of $413.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $420.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 32594 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.88, operating margin of +18.75, and the pretax margin is +7.18.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of AngloGold Ashanti Limited is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 27.10%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +6.60 while generating a return on equity of 7.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.20% during the next five years compared to 28.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s (AU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 152.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Looking closely at AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU), its last 5-days average volume was 2.04 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s (AU) raw stochastic average was set at 25.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.25. However, in the short run, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.21. Second resistance stands at $20.38. The third major resistance level sits at $20.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.60.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.55 billion has total of 418,600K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,501 M in contrast with the sum of 297,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,028 M and last quarter income was 66,000 K.