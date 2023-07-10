No matter how cynical the overall market is Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) performance over the last week is recorded 1.50%

A new trading day began on July 07, 2023, with Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) stock priced at $3.28, up 2.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.42 and dropped to $3.28 before settling in for the closing price of $3.31. ARDX’s price has ranged from $0.61 to $5.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 4.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 72.10%. With a float of $184.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $207.02 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 133 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.29, operating margin of -122.24, and the pretax margin is -128.84.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ardelyx Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 36.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 27, was worth 83,632. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $3.35, taking the stock ownership to the 294,430 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23, when Company’s insider sold 33,333 for $3.63, making the entire transaction worth $121,042. This insider now owns 266,134 shares in total.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -128.85 while generating a return on equity of -74.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 20.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ardelyx Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) saw its 5-day average volume 3.67 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Ardelyx Inc.’s (ARDX) raw stochastic average was set at 24.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.44 in the near term. At $3.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.22. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.16.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 709.90 million, the company has a total of 214,500K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 52,160 K while annual income is -67,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,370 K while its latest quarter income was -26,770 K.