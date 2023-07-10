No matter how cynical the overall market is, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) performance over the last week is recorded 17.10%

On July 07, 2023, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) opened at $14.50, higher 8.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.815 and dropped to $14.48 before settling in for the closing price of $14.48. Price fluctuations for DO have ranged from $5.17 to $14.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was -10.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 95.20% at the time writing. With a float of $100.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.33 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.22, operating margin of -8.12, and the pretax margin is -12.55.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 95.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 65,922. In this transaction Senior Vice President and CFO of this company sold 6,027 shares at a rate of $10.94, taking the stock ownership to the 40,608 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Senior Vice President and CFO sold 10,000 for $12.25, making the entire transaction worth $122,516. This insider now owns 25,309 shares in total.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -12.27 while generating a return on equity of -14.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 59.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.12 million, its volume of 2.03 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s (DO) raw stochastic average was set at 97.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.17 in the near term. At $16.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.50.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Key Stats

There are currently 101,358K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.47 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 841,280 K according to its annual income of -103,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 232,020 K and its income totaled 7,230 K.