No matter how cynical the overall market is ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) performance over the last week is recorded -0.09%

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $23.05, down -0.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.16 and dropped to $22.975 before settling in for the closing price of $23.20. Over the past 52 weeks, IBN has traded in a range of $18.47-$23.75.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 9.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 32.10%. With a float of $3.39 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.49 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 103010 employees.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of ICICI Bank Limited is 62.40%, while institutional ownership is 17.50%.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.28) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +18.28 while generating a return on equity of 17.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.30% during the next five years compared to 17.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ICICI Bank Limited’s (IBN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.16 and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) saw its 5-day average volume 3.88 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, ICICI Bank Limited’s (IBN) raw stochastic average was set at 86.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 15.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.17 in the near term. At $23.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.89. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.81.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 81.47 billion has total of 3,498,025K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 23,272 M in contrast with the sum of 4,255 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,393 M and last quarter income was 1,110 M.