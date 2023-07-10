No matter how cynical the overall market is Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) performance over the last week is recorded -2.33%

July 07, 2023, Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) trading session started at the price of $3.83, that was -1.05% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.84 and dropped to $3.77 before settling in for the closing price of $3.82. A 52-week range for QUOT has been $1.68 – $4.25.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -2.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -64.10%. With a float of $87.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.45 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 880 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.85, operating margin of -12.32, and the pretax margin is -26.32.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Quotient Technology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Quotient Technology Inc. is 8.20%, while institutional ownership is 75.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 31,092. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.11, taking the stock ownership to the 146,535 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $45,000. This insider now owns 400,108 shares in total.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -26.50 while generating a return on equity of -37.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -64.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -36.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) saw its 5-day average volume 3.22 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Quotient Technology Inc.’s (QUOT) raw stochastic average was set at 81.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.82 in the near term. At $3.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.68.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Key Stats

There are 98,667K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 376.90 million. As of now, sales total 288,770 K while income totals -76,510 K. Its latest quarter income was 59,270 K while its last quarter net income were -17,670 K.