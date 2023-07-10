Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) with a beta value of -0.12 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

July 07, 2023, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) trading session started at the price of $0.1389, that was 0.52% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.14 and dropped to $0.1326 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. A 52-week range for NVOS has been $0.10 – $2.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -526.30%. With a float of $132.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.61 million.

The firm has a total of 115 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.92, operating margin of -81.67, and the pretax margin is -281.71.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is 12.92%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -279.86 while generating a return on equity of -99.29.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -526.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13

Technical Analysis of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Novo Integrated Sciences Inc., NVOS], we can find that recorded value of 2.81 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 18.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s (NVOS) raw stochastic average was set at 25.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 139.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1435, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2427. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1397. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1435. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1471. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1323, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1287. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1249.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Key Stats

There are 144,858K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 19.77 million. As of now, sales total 11,740 K while income totals -32,850 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,560 K while its last quarter net income were -4,620 K.