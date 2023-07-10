Search
Now that Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.'s volume has hit 0.78 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $0.58, up 10.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6298 and dropped to $0.5707 before settling in for the closing price of $0.57. Over the past 52 weeks, ADN has traded in a range of $0.55-$4.26.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -222.00%. With a float of $37.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.90 million.

In an organization with 175 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -63.81, operating margin of -642.27, and the pretax margin is -973.68.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is 13.80%, while institutional ownership is 24.70%.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -948.54 while generating a return on equity of -76.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -222.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (ADN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.69 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (ADN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7488, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5885. However, in the short run, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6495. Second resistance stands at $0.6692. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7086. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5904, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5510. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5313.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 30.19 million has total of 52,262K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,840 K in contrast with the sum of -74,340 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 980 K and last quarter income was -11,990 K.

