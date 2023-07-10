Now that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s volume has hit 6.6 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $11.00, down -6.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.25 and dropped to $9.65 before settling in for the closing price of $10.88. Over the past 52 weeks, BTAI has traded in a range of $5.88-$34.12.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -45.90%. With a float of $18.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.62 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 183 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.47, operating margin of -42242.93, and the pretax margin is -44246.40.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is 31.26%, while institutional ownership is 47.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 605,501. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $20.18, taking the stock ownership to the 39,903 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s CEO and President sold 30,000 for $21.54, making the entire transaction worth $646,226. This insider now owns 39,903 shares in total.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$1.84 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.62) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -44201.87 while generating a return on equity of -111.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s (BTAI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 528.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.63, a number that is poised to hit -1.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)

The latest stats from [BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., BTAI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 17.0 million was superior to 1.37 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.14.

During the past 100 days, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s (BTAI) raw stochastic average was set at 15.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 457.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 193.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.96. The third major resistance level sits at $12.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.86.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 317.30 million has total of 29,160K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 380 K in contrast with the sum of -165,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 210 K and last quarter income was -52,800 K.