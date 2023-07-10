Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) 20 Days SMA touches 0.45%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on July 07, 2023, with Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) stock priced at $7.61, up 3.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.025 and dropped to $7.61 before settling in for the closing price of $7.64. OPI’s price has ranged from $5.86 to $20.93 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 11.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 25.40%. With a float of $47.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.34 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.32, operating margin of +20.05, and the pretax margin is -0.42.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Office Properties Income Trust is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 81.40%.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1.18 while generating a return on equity of -0.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 23.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Office Properties Income Trust’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

Looking closely at Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.58 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Office Properties Income Trust’s (OPI) raw stochastic average was set at 16.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.49. However, in the short run, Office Properties Income Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.08. Second resistance stands at $8.26. The third major resistance level sits at $8.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.25.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 370.98 million, the company has a total of 48,564K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 554,280 K while annual income is -6,110 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 132,420 K while its latest quarter income was -450 K.