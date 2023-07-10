Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) with a beta value of 1.94 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Analyst Insights

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) on July 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.16, soaring 1.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.45 and dropped to $13.15 before settling in for the closing price of $13.12. Within the past 52 weeks, PK’s price has moved between $10.70 and $15.96.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 136.50%. With a float of $213.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $220.00 million.

The firm has a total of 91 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.95, operating margin of +11.32, and the pretax margin is +6.92.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Hotel & Motel industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 35,565. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $11.86, taking the stock ownership to the 33,604 shares.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +6.48 while generating a return on equity of 3.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 136.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) Trading Performance Indicators

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., PK], we can find that recorded value of 2.61 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s (PK) raw stochastic average was set at 65.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.60. The third major resistance level sits at $13.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.86.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.83 billion based on 215,630K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,501 M and income totals 162,000 K. The company made 648,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 33,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Now that Carnival Corporation & plc’s volume has hit 2.99 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Sana Meer -
July 07, 2023, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) trading session started at the price of $17.17, that was 1.35% jump from the session...
Read more

A look at DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s (DD) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
On July 07, 2023, DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) opened at $69.78, higher 1.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of EVgo Inc. (EVGO) volume hitting the figure of 3.15 million.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on July 07, 2023, with EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) stock priced at $4.16, up 1.44% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.