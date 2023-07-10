Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) posted a -17.44% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $5.18, down -18.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.20 and dropped to $4.23 before settling in for the closing price of $5.20. Over the past 52 weeks, PRST has traded in a range of $1.23-$10.40.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -13.10%. With a float of $32.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.45 million.

The firm has a total of 153 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Presto Automation Inc. is 10.60%, while institutional ownership is 30.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 05, was worth 383,100. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 70,000 shares at a rate of $5.47, taking the stock ownership to the 2,240,762 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 03, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 40,000 for $5.21, making the entire transaction worth $208,400. This insider now owns 2,240,762 shares in total.

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$0.09. This company achieved a return on equity of 2.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Presto Automation Inc.’s (PRST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22

Technical Analysis of Presto Automation Inc. (PRST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Presto Automation Inc., PRST], we can find that recorded value of 0.74 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Presto Automation Inc.’s (PRST) raw stochastic average was set at 67.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 131.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 236.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.53. The third major resistance level sits at $5.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.96.

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 270.38 million has total of 51,998K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 29,912 K in contrast with the sum of -90 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,610 K and last quarter income was -15,680 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

A look at Upstart Holdings Inc.’s (UPST) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
July 07, 2023, Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) trading session started at the price of $36.32, that was 0.16% jump from the session before....
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of UiPath Inc. (PATH) volume hitting the figure of 6.47 million.

Shaun Noe -
On July 07, 2023, UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) opened at $16.82, higher 0.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Newmont Corporation (NEM) volume exceeds 6.74 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on July 07, 2023, with Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) stock priced at $42.10, up 1.69% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.