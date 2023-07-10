Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) average volume reaches $641.56K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $2.00, up 4.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.12 and dropped to $1.97 before settling in for the closing price of $1.97. Over the past 52 weeks, QSI has traded in a range of $1.36-$4.43.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -38.10%. With a float of $96.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.28 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 196 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Quantum-Si incorporated is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 40.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 35,400. In this transaction General Counsel & Corp. Secr. of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.77, taking the stock ownership to the 247,693 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Director sold 89,000 for $2.15, making the entire transaction worth $191,234. This insider now owns 1,801,000 shares in total.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.19) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -31.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Quantum-Si incorporated’s (QSI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 32.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 928.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.67 million, its volume of 0.98 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Quantum-Si incorporated’s (QSI) raw stochastic average was set at 80.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.12 in the near term. At $2.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.82.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 278.70 million has total of 141,497K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -132,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 250 K and last quarter income was -23,610 K.