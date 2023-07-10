Recent developments with Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.84 cents.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) on July 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.59, soaring 10.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.10 and dropped to $6.59 before settling in for the closing price of $6.51. Within the past 52 weeks, AAOI’s price has moved between $1.48 and $7.31.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -10.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -18.50%. With a float of $27.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2213 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.82, operating margin of -26.48, and the pretax margin is -29.80.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Communication Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is 8.30%, while institutional ownership is 33.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 8,885. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $2.96, taking the stock ownership to the 189,859 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 4,600 for $2.55, making the entire transaction worth $11,718. This insider now owns 192,859 shares in total.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -29.80 while generating a return on equity of -30.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.00% during the next five years compared to -21.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) Trading Performance Indicators

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) saw its 5-day average volume 4.8 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s (AAOI) raw stochastic average was set at 86.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 155.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 115.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.00 in the near term. At $8.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.78. The third support level lies at $4.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 190.10 million based on 29,196K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 222,820 K and income totals -66,400 K. The company made 53,030 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -16,290 K in sales during its previous quarter.