Recent developments with Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.11 cents.

July 07, 2023, Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) trading session started at the price of $3.55, that was 1.42% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.61 and dropped to $3.54 before settling in for the closing price of $3.53. A 52-week range for SAN has been $2.26 – $4.09.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 5.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 21.20%. With a float of $16.27 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.27 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 210169 workers is very important to gauge.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Banco Santander S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Banco Santander S.A. is 21.00%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +10.26 while generating a return on equity of 11.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.63

Technical Analysis of Banco Santander S.A. (SAN)

The latest stats from [Banco Santander S.A., SAN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.47 million was inferior to 4.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Banco Santander S.A.’s (SAN) raw stochastic average was set at 42.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.65. The third major resistance level sits at $3.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.51. The third support level lies at $3.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Key Stats

There are 16,453,996K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 57.51 billion. As of now, sales total 89,480 M while income totals 10,120 M. Its latest quarter income was 29,455 M while its last quarter net income were 2,760 M.