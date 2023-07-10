Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Recent developments with Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.77 cents.

Analyst Insights

On July 07, 2023, Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) opened at $0.9055, higher 3.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9702 and dropped to $0.9055 before settling in for the closing price of $0.92. Price fluctuations for HYZN have ranged from $0.45 to $4.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -117.90% at the time writing. With a float of $86.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.54 million.

In an organization with 330 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -625.28, operating margin of -4637.65, and the pretax margin is -1448.93.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hyzon Motors Inc. is 64.27%, while institutional ownership is 20.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 27, was worth 6,446,002. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 3,769,592 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 151,869,414 shares.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -863.82 while generating a return on equity of -9.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -117.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 282.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.05 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.41 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Hyzon Motors Inc.’s (HYZN) raw stochastic average was set at 44.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 139.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 119.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7251, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3281. However, in the short run, Hyzon Motors Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9812. Second resistance stands at $1.0080. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0459. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9165, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8786. The third support level lies at $0.8518 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Key Stats

There are currently 244,599K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 226.17 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,730 K according to its annual income of -32,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,320 K and its income totaled -40,330 K.

