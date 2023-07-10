Recent developments with Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.77 cents.

On July 07, 2023, Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) opened at $0.9055, higher 3.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9702 and dropped to $0.9055 before settling in for the closing price of $0.92. Price fluctuations for HYZN have ranged from $0.45 to $4.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -117.90% at the time writing. With a float of $86.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.54 million.

In an organization with 330 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -625.28, operating margin of -4637.65, and the pretax margin is -1448.93.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hyzon Motors Inc. is 64.27%, while institutional ownership is 20.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 27, was worth 6,446,002. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 3,769,592 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 151,869,414 shares.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -863.82 while generating a return on equity of -9.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -117.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 282.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.05 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.41 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Hyzon Motors Inc.’s (HYZN) raw stochastic average was set at 44.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 139.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 119.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7251, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3281. However, in the short run, Hyzon Motors Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9812. Second resistance stands at $1.0080. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0459. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9165, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8786. The third support level lies at $0.8518 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Key Stats

There are currently 244,599K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 226.17 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,730 K according to its annual income of -32,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,320 K and its income totaled -40,330 K.