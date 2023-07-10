Recent developments with Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.95 cents.

A new trading day began on July 07, 2023, with Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) stock priced at $0.4985, down -1.46% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5249 and dropped to $0.49 before settling in for the closing price of $0.50. INO’s price has ranged from $0.38 to $2.82 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -24.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 19.40%. With a float of $245.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.44 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 184 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.44, operating margin of -2672.64, and the pretax margin is -2705.57.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 47.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 3,192. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,700 shares at a rate of $0.56, taking the stock ownership to the 52,716 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Director sold 5,833 for $1.15, making the entire transaction worth $6,708. This insider now owns 910,124 shares in total.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2726.67 while generating a return on equity of -89.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.50% during the next five years compared to -1.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)

The latest stats from [Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., INO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 11.31 million was superior to 7.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (INO) raw stochastic average was set at 8.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 129.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6115, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3325. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5141. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5369. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5490. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4792, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4671. The third support level lies at $0.4443 if the price breaches the second support level.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 131.05 million, the company has a total of 262,740K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,260 K while annual income is -279,820 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 110 K while its latest quarter income was -40,650 K.