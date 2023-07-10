Search
Shaun Noe
Recent developments with Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.40 cents.

Company News

On July 07, 2023, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) opened at $4.28, higher 5.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.72 and dropped to $4.26 before settling in for the closing price of $4.26. Price fluctuations for PSNY have ranged from $3.14 to $10.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 51.90% at the time writing. With a float of $463.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.11 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2377 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.26, operating margin of -0.48, and the pretax margin is -18.24.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is 47.97%, while institutional ownership is 6.10%.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -18.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY)

The latest stats from [Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC, PSNY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.42 million was superior to 2.77 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s (PSNY) raw stochastic average was set at 52.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.95. The third major resistance level sits at $5.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.03. The third support level lies at $3.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Key Stats

There are currently 2,134,911K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.99 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,462 M according to its annual income of -465,790 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 546,020 K and its income totaled -8,980 K.

