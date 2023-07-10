Recent developments with Yext Inc. (YEXT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.22 cents.

On July 07, 2023, Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) opened at $10.33, lower -0.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.36 and dropped to $9.99 before settling in for the closing price of $10.23. Price fluctuations for YEXT have ranged from $4.00 to $14.35 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 18.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 27.80% at the time writing. With a float of $108.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.27 million.

In an organization with 1200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.07, operating margin of -16.17, and the pretax margin is -15.93.

Yext Inc. (YEXT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Yext Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 68.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 07, was worth 61,645. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $10.27, taking the stock ownership to the 114,224 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 27, when Company’s Director sold 45,625 for $6.13, making the entire transaction worth $279,595. This insider now owns 3,070,805 shares in total.

Yext Inc. (YEXT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2023, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -16.45 while generating a return on equity of -38.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Yext Inc. (YEXT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yext Inc. (YEXT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.77 million. That was better than the volume of 1.5 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Yext Inc.’s (YEXT) raw stochastic average was set at 44.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.47. However, in the short run, Yext Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.34. Second resistance stands at $10.54. The third major resistance level sits at $10.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.80. The third support level lies at $9.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) Key Stats

There are currently 124,029K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 400,850 K according to its annual income of -65,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 99,450 K and its income totaled -410 K.