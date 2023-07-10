SHLS (Shoals Technologies Group Inc.) climbed 1.23 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

July 07, 2023, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) trading session started at the price of $22.44, that was 1.23% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.79 and dropped to $22.34 before settling in for the closing price of $22.76. A 52-week range for SHLS has been $13.92 – $32.43.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 59.50%. With a float of $80.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.41 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 835 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.27, operating margin of +20.30, and the pretax margin is +46.49.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 180,374. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 7,279 shares at a rate of $24.78, taking the stock ownership to the 83,375 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s President sold 1,415 for $22.79, making the entire transaction worth $32,248. This insider now owns 64,629 shares in total.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.1) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +39.03 while generating a return on equity of 86.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

Looking closely at Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.73 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s (SHLS) raw stochastic average was set at 52.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.86. However, in the short run, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.77. Second resistance stands at $24.51. The third major resistance level sits at $25.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.87.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Key Stats

There are 169,820K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.87 billion. As of now, sales total 326,940 K while income totals 127,610 K. Its latest quarter income was 105,090 K while its last quarter net income were 14,300 K.