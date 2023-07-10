SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) plunged -0.62 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On July 07, 2023, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) opened at $8.09, lower -0.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.30 and dropped to $8.03 before settling in for the closing price of $8.10. Price fluctuations for SOFI have ranged from $4.24 to $10.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 59.80% at the time writing. With a float of $870.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $929.27 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.61, operating margin of -7.34, and the pretax margin is -18.08.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SoFi Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 34.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 784,985. In this transaction President – SoFi Bank of this company sold 90,458 shares at a rate of $8.68, taking the stock ownership to the 229,449 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 100,000 for $9.29, making the entire transaction worth $928,800. This insider now owns 335,945 shares in total.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -18.18 while generating a return on equity of -6.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) saw its 5-day average volume 42.63 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 44.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (SOFI) raw stochastic average was set at 62.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.22 in the near term. At $8.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.86. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.68.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Key Stats

There are currently 940,896K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.62 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,763 M according to its annual income of -320,410 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 607,710 K and its income totaled -34,420 K.