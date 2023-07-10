Search
Shaun Noe
Sono Group N.V. (SEV) 20 Days SMA touches 16.32%: The odds favor the bear

July 07, 2023, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) trading session started at the price of $0.33, that was 6.21% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3466 and dropped to $0.3095 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. A 52-week range for SEV has been $0.16 – $3.98.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -31.80%. With a float of $38.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.65 million.

The firm has a total of 231 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3850.00, operating margin of -356250.00, and the pretax margin is -399593.75.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sono Group N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of Sono Group N.V. is 54.22%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -399706.25 while generating a return on equity of -170.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 268.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.72 and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sono Group N.V., SEV], we can find that recorded value of 1.53 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) raw stochastic average was set at 22.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 146.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2471, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8820. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3525. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3681. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3896. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3154, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2939. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2783.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Key Stats

There are 90,554K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 26.89 million. As of now, sales total 20 K while income totals -75,660 K. Its latest quarter income was 140 K while its last quarter net income were -43,830 K.

