Sonos Inc. (SONO) last year’s performance of -15.62% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $15.95, up 1.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.38 and dropped to $15.945 before settling in for the closing price of $15.90. Over the past 52 weeks, SONO has traded in a range of $13.65-$24.56.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -56.70%. With a float of $124.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.95 million.

The firm has a total of 1844 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.45, operating margin of +6.41, and the pretax margin is +3.92.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. The insider ownership of Sonos Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 89.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 03, was worth 14,860. In this transaction Director of this company sold 905 shares at a rate of $16.42, taking the stock ownership to the 21,153 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05, when Company’s Director sold 905 for $15.00, making the entire transaction worth $13,575. This insider now owns 22,058 shares in total.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +3.85 while generating a return on equity of 11.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.90% during the next five years compared to 40.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sonos Inc.’s (SONO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sonos Inc. (SONO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sonos Inc., SONO], we can find that recorded value of 1.55 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Sonos Inc.’s (SONO) raw stochastic average was set at 25.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.61. The third major resistance level sits at $16.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.54.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.04 billion has total of 128,322K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,752 M in contrast with the sum of 67,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 304,170 K and last quarter income was -30,650 K.