Suzano S.A. (SUZ) soared 2.46 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On July 07, 2023, Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) opened at $9.11, higher 2.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.27 and dropped to $9.09 before settling in for the closing price of $8.94. Price fluctuations for SUZ have ranged from $7.46 to $11.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -57.10% at the time writing. With a float of $1.32 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.32 billion.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.22, operating margin of +44.60, and the pretax margin is +56.93.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.92) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +46.92 while generating a return on equity of 97.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Suzano S.A. (SUZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) saw its 5-day average volume 1.32 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Suzano S.A.’s (SUZ) raw stochastic average was set at 64.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.26 in the near term. At $9.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.90.

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) Key Stats

There are currently 1,361,264K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,652 M according to its annual income of 4,529 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,171 M and its income totaled 1,008 M.