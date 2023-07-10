Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) volume exceeds 0.68 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On July 07, 2023, Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) opened at $0.4025, higher 28.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.54 and dropped to $0.4025 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. Price fluctuations for SYBX have ranged from $0.39 to $1.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -13.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.70% at the time writing. With a float of $63.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.07 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 72 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -380.42, operating margin of -5713.47, and the pretax margin is -5605.68.

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Synlogic Inc. is 16.63%, while institutional ownership is 57.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 10,964. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 19,042 shares at a rate of $0.58, taking the stock ownership to the 256,301 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 6,438 for $0.58, making the entire transaction worth $3,707. This insider now owns 74,732 shares in total.

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.23) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -5605.68 while generating a return on equity of -57.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Synlogic Inc. (SYBX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)

Looking closely at Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.31 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Synlogic Inc.’s (SYBX) raw stochastic average was set at 26.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 147.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 102.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5290, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7266. However, in the short run, Synlogic Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5742. Second resistance stands at $0.6258. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7117. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3508. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2992.

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) Key Stats

There are currently 68,211K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 27.73 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,180 K according to its annual income of -66,150 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 170 K and its income totaled -15,620 K.