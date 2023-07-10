TECK (Teck Resources Limited) climbed 4.97 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $39.19, up 4.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.635 and dropped to $39.19 before settling in for the closing price of $39.22. Over the past 52 weeks, TECK has traded in a range of $24.47-$49.34.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 7.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 32.00%. With a float of $503.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $514.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.18, operating margin of +43.81, and the pretax margin is +37.89.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Teck Resources Limited is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 73.50%.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.4) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +23.61 while generating a return on equity of 16.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.47% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Teck Resources Limited’s (TECK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.18, a number that is poised to hit 1.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teck Resources Limited (TECK)

Looking closely at Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK), its last 5-days average volume was 4.16 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.47.

During the past 100 days, Teck Resources Limited’s (TECK) raw stochastic average was set at 51.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.71. However, in the short run, Teck Resources Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $42.14. Second resistance stands at $43.11. The third major resistance level sits at $44.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $37.25.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 20.37 billion has total of 513,313K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 13,319 M in contrast with the sum of 2,551 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,798 M and last quarter income was 842,690 K.