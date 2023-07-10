Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 11.72% last month.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on July 07, 2023, with Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) stock priced at $0.107, down -0.18% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.112 and dropped to $0.1067 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. TIVC’s price has ranged from $0.09 to $2.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 57.10%. With a float of $26.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.68 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.71, operating margin of -548.80, and the pretax margin is -548.70.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Tivic Health Systems Inc. is 10.15%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -548.70 while generating a return on equity of -119.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) saw its 5-day average volume 3.47 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s (TIVC) raw stochastic average was set at 14.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 181.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 123.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1196, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6531. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1122 in the near term. At $0.1147, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1175. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1069, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1041. The third support level lies at $0.1016 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.29 million, the company has a total of 29,678K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,840 K while annual income is -10,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 380 K while its latest quarter income was -2,120 K.

