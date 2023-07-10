Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) volume exceeds 2.0 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $33.96, up 2.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.89 and dropped to $33.82 before settling in for the closing price of $33.72. Over the past 52 weeks, TCOM has traded in a range of $19.25-$40.17.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -5.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 346.20%. With a float of $646.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $651.85 million.

The firm has a total of 32202 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.48, operating margin of +0.44, and the pretax margin is +13.15.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Trip.com Group Limited is 4.00%, while institutional ownership is 53.00%.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.25) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +7.00 while generating a return on equity of 1.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 346.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Trip.com Group Limited’s (TCOM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Trip.com Group Limited, TCOM], we can find that recorded value of 3.19 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, Trip.com Group Limited’s (TCOM) raw stochastic average was set at 43.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.50. The third major resistance level sits at $36.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $32.90.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 23.58 billion has total of 641,330K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,907 M in contrast with the sum of 206,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,339 M and last quarter income was 491,000 K.