United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) last year’s performance of 21.86% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on July 07, 2023, with United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) stock priced at $7.74, up 0.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.86 and dropped to $7.715 before settling in for the closing price of $7.68. UMC’s price has ranged from $5.36 to $8.97 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 13.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 53.30%. With a float of $2.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.47 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19426 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.00, operating margin of +35.50, and the pretax margin is +38.73.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.21 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +31.29 while generating a return on equity of 28.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.10% during the next five years compared to 56.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are United Microelectronics Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

Looking closely at United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC), its last 5-days average volume was 5.19 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, United Microelectronics Corporation’s (UMC) raw stochastic average was set at 12.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.57. However, in the short run, United Microelectronics Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.84. Second resistance stands at $7.92. The third major resistance level sits at $7.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.55.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 19.29 billion, the company has a total of 2,500,950K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,069 M while annual income is 2,912 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,783 M while its latest quarter income was 532,420 K.