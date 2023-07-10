United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 22,925 M

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $178.11, up 0.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $181.722 and dropped to $178.04 before settling in for the closing price of $179.28. Over the past 52 weeks, UPS has traded in a range of $154.87-$209.39.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 8.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -10.50%. With a float of $720.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $862.00 million.

In an organization with 536000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.07, operating margin of +12.96, and the pretax margin is +14.82.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 2,604,143. In this transaction CHF Crp Aff, Com & Sustain Off of this company sold 14,617 shares at a rate of $178.16, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s Chief Legal & Compliance Off sold 20,724 for $182.26, making the entire transaction worth $3,777,235. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.2 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $2.21) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.54 while generating a return on equity of 67.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.08% during the next five years compared to 20.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at United Parcel Service Inc.’s (UPS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 78.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.37, a number that is poised to hit 2.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.84 million. That was better than the volume of 3.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.36.

During the past 100 days, United Parcel Service Inc.’s (UPS) raw stochastic average was set at 43.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $173.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $177.56. However, in the short run, United Parcel Service Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $181.64. Second resistance stands at $183.52. The third major resistance level sits at $185.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $177.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $176.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $174.28.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 153.98 billion has total of 858,886K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 100,338 M in contrast with the sum of 11,548 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 22,925 M and last quarter income was 1,895 M.