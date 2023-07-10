Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) volume exceeds 2.38 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Search
A new trading day began on July 07, 2023, with Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) stock priced at $3.76, up 3.21% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.955 and dropped to $3.755 before settling in for the closing price of $3.74. VMEO’s price has ranged from $3.07 to $7.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -49.30%. With a float of $149.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1236 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.39, operating margin of -18.44, and the pretax margin is -17.94.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Vimeo Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 75,414. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $3.77, taking the stock ownership to the 847,802 shares.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -18.38 while generating a return on equity of -21.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vimeo Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vimeo Inc. (VMEO)

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.2 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Vimeo Inc.’s (VMEO) raw stochastic average was set at 45.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.88. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.96 in the near term. At $4.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.56.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 619.99 million, the company has a total of 165,786K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 433,030 K while annual income is -79,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 103,580 K while its latest quarter income was -700 K.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) last year’s performance of 31.62% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) on July 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.05, soaring 1.84% from the previous trading...
Read more

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 4,844 M

-
July 07, 2023, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) trading session started at the price of $21.91, that was 0.69% jump from the...
Read more

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is expecting -1.36% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
On July 07, 2023, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) opened at $10.65, higher 2.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

