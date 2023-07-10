Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) 20 Days SMA touches -16.57%: The odds favor the bear

Company News

A new trading day began on July 07, 2023, with Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) stock priced at $3.68, down -0.27% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.77 and dropped to $3.65 before settling in for the closing price of $3.68. SPCE’s price has ranged from $2.98 to $8.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -33.00%. With a float of $223.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $278.45 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1166 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -462.46, operating margin of -21625.61, and the pretax margin is -21607.01.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 37.00%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.57 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -21632.87 while generating a return on equity of -72.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 433.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 15.33 million, its volume of 27.81 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s (SPCE) raw stochastic average was set at 20.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 173.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 108.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.74 in the near term. At $3.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.50.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.04 billion, the company has a total of 282,586K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,310 K while annual income is -500,150 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 390 K while its latest quarter income was -159,390 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Investors must take note of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s (CX) performance last week, which was -4.29%.

Sana Meer -
July 07, 2023, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) trading session started at the price of $6.61, that was 1.83% jump from the session...
Read more

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) with a beta value of 1.95 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Zack King -
On July 07, 2023, IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) opened at $13.72, lower -0.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Now that First Horizon Corporation’s volume has hit 8.91 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on July 07, 2023, with First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) stock priced at $11.66, up 1.37% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.