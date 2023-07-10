VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) 20 Days SMA touches 2.34%: The odds favor the bear

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $6.54, up 7.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.11 and dropped to $6.525 before settling in for the closing price of $6.52. Over the past 52 weeks, VZIO has traded in a range of $6.32-$13.84.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 99.10%. With a float of $65.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $195.30 million.

The firm has a total of 900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.58, operating margin of +0.34, and the pretax margin is +0.35.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. The insider ownership of VIZIO Holding Corp. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 29.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30, was worth 306,920. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 46,901 shares at a rate of $6.54, taking the stock ownership to the 424,312 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 21,130 for $7.20, making the entire transaction worth $152,094. This insider now owns 471,213 shares in total.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -0.02 while generating a return on equity of -0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at VIZIO Holding Corp.’s (VZIO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 115.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [VIZIO Holding Corp., VZIO], we can find that recorded value of 0.56 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, VIZIO Holding Corp.’s (VZIO) raw stochastic average was set at 16.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.47. The third major resistance level sits at $7.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.07.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.27 billion has total of 195,473K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,863 M in contrast with the sum of -400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 356,700 K and last quarter income was -700 K.