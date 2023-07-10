VOD (Vodafone Group Public Limited Company) climbed 0.22 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On July 07, 2023, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) opened at $9.01, higher 0.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.19 and dropped to $9.01 before settling in for the closing price of $9.12. Price fluctuations for VOD have ranged from $8.93 to $15.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 454.60% at the time writing. With a float of $2.17 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.73 billion.

The firm has a total of 98103 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.50, operating margin of +11.85, and the pretax margin is +27.09.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +25.90 while generating a return on equity of 20.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 9.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 454.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.90% during the next five years compared to 21.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.69

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vodafone Group Public Limited Company, VOD], we can find that recorded value of 5.97 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) raw stochastic average was set at 5.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.29. The third major resistance level sits at $9.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.86.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Key Stats

There are currently 2,699,423K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 24.31 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 47,598 M according to its annual income of 12,328 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,594 M and its income totaled 1,354 M.