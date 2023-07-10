Wallbox N.V. (WBX) volume exceeds 0.72 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on July 07, 2023, with Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) stock priced at $3.77, up 7.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.10 and dropped to $3.75 before settling in for the closing price of $3.79. WBX’s price has ranged from $2.44 to $10.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 80.60%. With a float of $36.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.76 million.

In an organization with 1267 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Wallbox N.V. is 70.42%, while institutional ownership is 12.00%.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Wallbox N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42 and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.74 million. That was better than the volume of 0.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Wallbox N.V.’s (WBX) raw stochastic average was set at 39.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.80. However, in the short run, Wallbox N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.19. Second resistance stands at $4.32. The third major resistance level sits at $4.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.62. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.49.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 666.29 million, the company has a total of 171,767K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 151,910 K while annual income is -66,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -11,810 K.