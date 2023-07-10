Waterdrop Inc. (WDH)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $1.87, up 7.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.06 and dropped to $1.87 before settling in for the closing price of $1.91. Over the past 52 weeks, WDH has traded in a range of $0.97-$3.36.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 126.20%. With a float of $295.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $386.68 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2719 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.62, operating margin of +17.06, and the pretax margin is +22.51.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Waterdrop Inc. is 0.83%, while institutional ownership is 3.00%.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +21.69 while generating a return on equity of 13.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 126.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Waterdrop Inc.’s (WDH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH)

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) saw its 5-day average volume 1.37 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Waterdrop Inc.’s (WDH) raw stochastic average was set at 15.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.12 in the near term. At $2.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.74.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 729.10 million has total of 3,941,270K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 406,220 K in contrast with the sum of 88,110 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 88,260 K and last quarter income was 7,240 K.