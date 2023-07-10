Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) soared 2.42 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) on July 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $32.74, soaring 2.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.59 and dropped to $32.585 before settling in for the closing price of $32.66. Within the past 52 weeks, WY’s price has moved between $26.64 and $36.38.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 7.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -27.10%. With a float of $725.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $733.16 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9264 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.26, operating margin of +30.45, and the pretax margin is +22.63.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Specialty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Weyerhaeuser Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 163,207. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 5,719 shares at a rate of $28.54, taking the stock ownership to the 154,788 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 1,781 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $53,430. This insider now owns 160,507 shares in total.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.11) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +18.46 while generating a return on equity of 17.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 24.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Trading Performance Indicators

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 71.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

The latest stats from [Weyerhaeuser Company, WY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.29 million was superior to 4.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Weyerhaeuser Company’s (WY) raw stochastic average was set at 87.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $33.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $34.21. The third major resistance level sits at $34.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.82.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 23.92 billion based on 732,296K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,184 M and income totals 1,880 M. The company made 1,881 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 151,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.