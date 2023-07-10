Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) kicked off at the price of $0.92: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On July 07, 2023, Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) opened at $0.90, higher 2.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.975 and dropped to $0.90 before settling in for the closing price of $0.90. Price fluctuations for WKHS have ranged from $0.71 to $4.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -14.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 76.30% at the time writing. With a float of $157.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $167.14 million.

The firm has a total of 331 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -649.99, operating margin of -2171.64, and the pretax margin is -2334.71.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Workhorse Group Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 34.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 45,120. In this transaction VP, Business Development of this company bought 24,000 shares at a rate of $1.88, taking the stock ownership to the 67,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s VP, Business Development bought 1,000 for $1.90, making the entire transaction worth $1,900. This insider now owns 43,000 shares in total.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -2334.71 while generating a return on equity of -82.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 24.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Workhorse Group Inc., WKHS], we can find that recorded value of 15.66 million was better than the volume posted last year of 6.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Workhorse Group Inc.’s (WKHS) raw stochastic average was set at 13.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9231, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7365. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9628. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0064. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0378. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8878, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8564. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8128.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Key Stats

There are currently 184,958K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 167.43 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,020 K according to its annual income of -117,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,690 K and its income totaled -25,000 K.