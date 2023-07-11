Search
Zack King
Can Rio Tinto Group's (RIO) drop of -0.66% in a week be considered a lucky break?

July 07, 2023, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) trading session started at the price of $62.81, that was 0.70% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.84 and dropped to $62.81 before settling in for the closing price of $62.94. A 52-week range for RIO has been $50.92 – $80.51.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 6.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -41.10%. With a float of $1.43 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 54000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.87, operating margin of +30.00, and the pretax margin is +32.19.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Rio Tinto Group stocks. The insider ownership of Rio Tinto Group is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +22.36 while generating a return on equity of 25.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.30% during the next five years compared to 8.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.62

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

The latest stats from [Rio Tinto Group, RIO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.3 million was inferior to 3.24 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) raw stochastic average was set at 26.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $63.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $64.37. The third major resistance level sits at $64.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.31. The third support level lies at $61.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Key Stats

There are 1,250,948K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 105.62 billion. As of now, sales total 55,554 M while income totals 12,420 M.

