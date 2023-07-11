Investors must take note of Expedia Group Inc.’s (EXPE) performance last week, which was 3.75%.

A new trading day began on July 07, 2023, with Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) stock priced at $109.31, up 2.64% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $112.905 and dropped to $109.19 before settling in for the closing price of $109.00. EXPE’s price has ranged from $82.39 to $124.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 3.00% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 221.10%. With a float of $141.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.48 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.01, operating margin of +9.99, and the pretax margin is +4.61.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Expedia Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 42,347. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 462 shares at a rate of $91.66, taking the stock ownership to the 9,517 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 5,387 for $106.99, making the entire transaction worth $576,355. This insider now owns 9,270 shares in total.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.2 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.02 while generating a return on equity of 16.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 221.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.71% during the next five years compared to -1.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Expedia Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.96, a number that is poised to hit 5.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE)

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) saw its 5-day average volume 2.03 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.30.

During the past 100 days, Expedia Group Inc.’s (EXPE) raw stochastic average was set at 78.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $100.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $99.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $113.46 in the near term. At $115.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $117.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $107.61. The third support level lies at $106.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.15 billion, the company has a total of 148,125K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,667 M while annual income is 352,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,665 M while its latest quarter income was -145,000 K.