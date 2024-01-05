22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) went up 0.59% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, 22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ: XXII) set off with pace as it heaved 0.59% to $0.17. During the day, the stock rose to $0.175 and sunk to $0.164 before settling in for the price of $0.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XXII posted a 52-week range of $0.16-$18.98.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 29.34% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -47.96%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.52 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2943, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.2134.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 198 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 313,692 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -302,025. The stock had 11.07 Receivables turnover and 0.65 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +0.81, operating margin was -80.73 and Pretax Margin of -96.98.

22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Tobacco industry. 22nd Century Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 6.10% institutional ownership.

22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -96.28 while generating a return on equity of -73.81.

22nd Century Group Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -47.96% and is forecasted to reach -1.03 in the upcoming year.

22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ: XXII) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 22nd Century Group Inc (XXII). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.62. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.09.

In the same vein, XXII’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -8.18, a figure that is expected to reach -0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 22nd Century Group Inc (XXII)

Going through the that latest performance of [22nd Century Group Inc, XXII]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.4 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.86 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.0201.

Raw Stochastic average of 22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.81% that was lower than 116.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.