2U Inc (TWOU) EPS is poised to hit 0.64 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU) flaunted slowness of -0.92% at $1.08, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $1.12 and sunk to $1.08 before settling in for the price of $1.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TWOU posted a 52-week range of $0.88-$13.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 24.57%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -47.35%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 256.92%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $78.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $77.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $88.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4048, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.2773.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 7144 employees. It has generated 134,810 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -45,094. The stock had 9.96 Receivables turnover and 0.49 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +71.17, operating margin was -9.00 and Pretax Margin of -33.54.

2U Inc (TWOU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the 2U Inc industry. 2U Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.06%, in contrast to 78.39% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 12, this organization’s CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER bought 51,565 shares at the rate of 0.99, making the entire transaction reach 50,895 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 400,089. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 06, Company’s Director sold 2,300 for 1.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 87,299 in total.

2U Inc (TWOU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -33.45 while generating a return on equity of -48.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

2U Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 256.92% and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -47.35% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 2U Inc (TWOU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.74. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.10.

In the same vein, TWOU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.57, a figure that is expected to reach 0.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 2U Inc (TWOU)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [2U Inc, TWOU]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.15 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.1059.

Raw Stochastic average of 2U Inc (TWOU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 92.08% that was lower than 158.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.