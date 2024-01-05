A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT) as it 5-day change was -0.59%

As on January 04, 2024, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ATAT) started slowly as it slid -0.24% to $16.90. During the day, the stock rose to $17.02 and sunk to $16.25 before settling in for the price of $16.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATAT posted a 52-week range of $14.80-$29.40.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 15.91%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1899.22%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $106.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.20.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2023, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.25) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1899.22% and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in the upcoming year.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ATAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.72. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $38.91, and its Beta score is 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.48.

In the same vein, ATAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR, ATAT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.54 million was lower the volume of 0.58 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.53% that was lower than 42.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.