A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) as it 5-day change was -2.38%

Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price increase of 0.60% at $47.24. During the day, the stock rose to $47.54 and sunk to $46.93 before settling in for the price of $46.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BNS posted a 52-week range of $39.79-$55.91.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 12.04% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.16%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.21 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.21 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $57.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.26.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 89483 workers. It has generated 779,813 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +12.45 and Pretax Margin of +13.76.

Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. Bank Of Nova Scotia’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.04%, in contrast to 47.10% institutional ownership.

Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +10.62 while generating a return on equity of 9.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bank Of Nova Scotia’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.10% and is forecasted to reach 5.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.16% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.80. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.99, and its Beta score is 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.06.

In the same vein, BNS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.30, a figure that is expected to reach 1.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.75 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.46 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.78.

Raw Stochastic average of Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.69% that was lower than 23.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.