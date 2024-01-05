A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) as it 5-day change was -3.70%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FRGT) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.91% to $0.35. During the day, the stock rose to $0.3605 and sunk to $0.3344 before settling in for the price of $0.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRGT posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$6.70.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -68.17%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3234, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8288.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -11.37, operating margin was -27.28 and Pretax Margin of -31.28.

Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Freight Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.23%, in contrast to 1.88% institutional ownership.

Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -31.62 while generating a return on equity of -283.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Freight Technologies Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in the upcoming year.

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FRGT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.54. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07.

Technical Analysis of Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Freight Technologies Inc, FRGT]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.65 million was inferior to the volume of 1.71 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.0680.

Raw Stochastic average of Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 363.52% that was higher than 158.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.