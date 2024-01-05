A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) as it 5-day change was -5.52%

KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX: KULR) established initial surge of 4.57% at $0.18, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $0.19 and sunk to $0.17 before settling in for the price of $0.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KULR posted a 52-week range of $0.17-$1.68.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 73.14% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -37.16%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.94%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $113.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $92.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2868, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5849.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 62 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 64,430 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -313,492. The stock had 4.76 Receivables turnover and 0.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.68, operating margin was -457.76 and Pretax Margin of -486.56.

KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the KULR Technology Group Inc industry. KULR Technology Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.44%, in contrast to 4.55% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15, this organization’s CEO & Chairman of the Board bought 428,571 shares at the rate of 0.35, making the entire transaction reach 150,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,155,110. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 29, Company’s Executive Technical Fellow sold 61,756 for 0.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 38,289. This particular insider is now the holder of 670,360 in total.

KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -486.56 while generating a return on equity of -144.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 25.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

KULR Technology Group Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.94% and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in the upcoming year.

KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX: KULR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.60.

In the same vein, KULR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.20, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [KULR Technology Group Inc, KULR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.37 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.0277.

Raw Stochastic average of KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 158.75% that was higher than 127.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.